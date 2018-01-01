Kylie Jenner blasted for piercing baby Stormi's ears

Kylie Jenner has been slammed by angry fans for piercing her five-month-old Stormi's ears.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter in February (18), and Kylie has continued to document her motherhood journey on social media.

But a recent Snapchat video shared with the make-up mogul's legion of followers has come under fire, as an adorable-looking Stormi brandished tiny studs in her ears during the footage.

"The best kisses," the 20-year-old captioned the short clip, in which she can be seen showering her daughter in kisses, before the infant affectionately reaches out and pulls her mother's hair.

One viewer tweeted: "I HATE it when I see children, with their ears pierced. Why would you want to hurt your baby/toddler? Why would you want to do something to them, they may not want doing? It’s horrid. People who follow Khloe and Kylie won’t know any better, probably follow suit to get their kids' (done)."

Another vented: "Christ, Stormi is less than 6 months old and Kylies (sic) already got her ears pierced. Shouldn’t be allowed at all," while a third user added: "Kylie pierced Stormi’s ears. No no no no."

The backlash comes a month after Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian came under fire for the same reason. The 34-year-old showed off her three-month-old daughter True's new ear accessories in a cute Instagram Story, but was met with a barrage of hate as fans suggested she was too invested in her child's appearance.

Kim Kardashian was also forced to defend her parenting when fans criticised her for straightening five-year-old North West's hair in June.

"She wanted straight hair and I straightened her hair one time," the mum-of-three told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.