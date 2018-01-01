Will Smith scales Budapest bridge for In My Feelings dance challenge

Will Smith scaled a bridge in Budapest to film a dance clip for the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, inspired by Drake's track.

The viral sensation was started by Instagram comic Shiggy, who performed a dance routine to the Canadian rapper's track from his new album, Scorpion.

Ciara, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kevin Hart are among the celebrities who have taken part in the challenge, however, the Suicide Squad star has seemingly been crowned the winner after his impressive routine atop the Budapest landmark, the Chain Bridge.

Will begins his entry by watching Ciara and Russell Wilson’s version, which was filmed on a mountain while on their belated honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa.

"I woke up this morning in my feelings and I was like, ‘I got to let them out,'" he captioned the video on Instagram on Thursday (12Jul18). "I'ma Keep It 100... I was terrified up there. That's why my dance moves is all stiff!"

As he climbs the bridge in the clip, he's heard joking breathlessly to the camera: "There is no way... no way this is legal."

The rapper-turned-actor's video quickly went viral, racking up a whopping 7.3 million views so far.

It also earned Will the stamp of approval from Drake himself, who commented: "Wow the video is done."

Justin Timberlake, Ciara, and Trey Songz were among those who were impressed by the stunt, with the Can't Stop The Feeling hitmaker commenting: "FTW (for the win)!"

Instagram comedian @TheShiggyShow kicked off the challenge in June, by posting a video of his In My Feelings dance routine with the hashtag #DoTheShiggy.

"NAH NAH NAH NAH NAH NAH NAH GET SHIGGY WITH IT," the comedian posted alongside the video of Will's #InMyFeelingsChallenge, jokingly referencing the Oscar-nominated star's 1999 track, Gettin' Jiggy With It.