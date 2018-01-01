Scooter Braun feared Justin Bieber would die during wild times

Justin Bieber's manager feared the pop star would die during his wild times in 2013 and 2014.

The newly-engaged singer has since calmed down, but Scooter Braun, who also manages Ariana Grande and Carly Rae Jepsen, admits there was a period he feared for the young star's life as he mixed with the wrong people and landed in a string of legal issues.

He was also charged with assault and dangerous driving after he crashed his quad bike into a minivan in his native Stratford, Ontario.

But Braun insists he was never going to give up on the singer he helped turn into a superstar, even feeling that he had failed Justin: "I was not going to give up on him, I was not going to let him die, I was not going to put him in that position of: 'Oh, let’s just keep him working'," Scooter tells The Guardian.

And the manager's worst fears washed away the day Justin sat him down and assured him he was ready to make a change for the better.

"He looked me in the eye and said, 'I’m making a change'," Braun recalls, insisting Bieber's faith put him back on the right path.

"The best thing that happened to Justin Bieber is that he found God," he adds. "He was able to remove himself from being worshipped, and realise he’s in service to others. Because I don’t think human beings are built to be worshipped."

The singer is now trouble-free and planning a new life with fiancee Hailey Baldwin after the couple became engaged earlier this month (Jul18).