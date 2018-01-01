Jana Kramer sobs as she mulls over pregnancy journey in new video

Country music star Jana Kramer had to battle her emotions while recalling her pregnancy struggles and miscarriages in a video documenting her parenthood journey.

The singer and actress recently announced she is expecting her second child with husband Mike Caussin, while revealing she suffered three miscarriages during her journey to parenthood - she lost her first child after undergoing in vitro fertilisation, but then become pregnant with her now two-year-old daughter Jolie.

After Jolie was born, Jana learned she was expecting again, but miscarried.

"It was a lot sooner than I wanted to (get pregnant), but I was still really, really, really happy. But I ended up losing that baby around seven and a half weeks," she says in the video.

In October (17), Kramer suffered another miscarriage and this time decided to go public with her loss in an effort to help other women who were struggling to conceive.

"It's sad because when you find out you're pregnant it's so exciting and you want to shout it and tell everybody, but you don't because of stuff like this," she adds while crying. "Instead you're left alone with this feeling of just being so alone. There is some reason for it all, whether it makes sense or not..."

"I just want you guys to not feel alone," she adds in another part of the video. "I want you to know that I have felt a portion or a piece of your pain. I want us women to really rally around each other and support each other because it's hard to feel all of these thoughts alone. You're not alone and we're all here for you."