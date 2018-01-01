Kylie Jenner slammed over being dubbed ‘self-made’

Kylie Jenner has been slammed for being called a “self-made billionaire” by Forbes.

Thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics make-up empire, the 20-year-old is estimated to be worth $900 million (£678 million), landing the new mum at the number 27 on the magazine’s yearly rich list.

Featured on the cover with the headline “America’s Women Billionaires”, Kylie, who welcomed daughter Stormi in February, was called one of “the 60 richest self-made women”.

“At 21, she's set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. Welcome to the era of extreme fame leverage,” the blurb on the cover added next to a shot of the reality star.

However, many have taken to social media to point out that the term is usually used to describe those who have worked their way up from nothing, unlike Kylie who came from a privileged background.

“Calling Kylie Jenner a ‘self-made billionaire’ is like claiming you made soup from scratch because you opened a can and reheated it,” while another posted on Twitter: “For f**k sake, if you start the 40-yard dash on the 39-yard line, you are NOT self-made.”

Even Dictionary.com threw shade onto the cosmetics entrepreneur, and tweeted: “Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.”

Forbes reports that Kylie Cosmetics, founded in 2016 and famous for its Lip Kits, is now worth nearly $800 million (£603 million) and the beauty mogul, who until recently opted for fillers to make her ow lips look plump, owns 100 per cent of the company.

"It's incredible to be recognised for something I'm so passionate about, and I'm really grateful for that," Kylie said in the accompanying feature. "I've always loved make-up and worked really hard to bring the first lip kit to market. Connecting with my fans and creating product that excites them has been an incredible process. I've learned so much along the way and I hope to inspire others to follow their dreams."

Diane Hendricks, co-founder and chairman of ABC Supply, tops the Forbes list, with a net worth of $4.9 billion.