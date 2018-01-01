Kesha breaks down during emotional Praying rendition

Kesha broke down in tears mid-song during her concert in Ohio on Wednesday night (11Jul18).

The singer was performing to a packed out crowd at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati as part of her joint tour with Macklemore, but she broke down during a rendition of her Grammy nominated track Praying.

Billboard reports the 31-year-old became emotional when a group of her fans, known as Animals, held up multicoloured hearts with 'Thank You' written across them.

Footage shared on Twitter from concertgoers shows Kesha bringing her hand to her mouth a few minutes into the song and then clutch her chest. She can clearly be seen struggling to hold in her emotion and although she tries to sing through it, she eventually turns her head away as she begins to cry.

"I should thank you," she said after several attempts to regain her composure, reports Billboard.

Kesha is currently embroiled in a legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, who she accused of sexual and emotional abuse, which he denies, during their 10-year working relationship.

She first sued the producer, real name Lukasz Gottwal, in 2014. He then counter sued.

In the latest development in the ongoing dispute, Pink and Avril Lavigne signed affidavits indicating their decisions to sever ties with Luke had nothing to do with Kesha’s accusations. This came after Luke filed a lawsuit in which he claimed Kesha's accusations has cost him millions of dollars in work, but according to documents obtained by The Blast, that would not have included sessions with Pink and Avril, who both worked with him in the past.

In the most recent document filing, it was also revealed that both Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine had been deposed in the case.