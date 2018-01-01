NEWS Little Mix fans injured by concert pyrotechnics display Newsdesk Share with :







Several Little Mix fans were reportedly injured during a pyrotechnics display at a recent concert.



The four-piece - Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards - were performing in the Welsh city of Swansea last Saturday (07Jul18) at the 21,000 capacity Liberty Stadium, in which audience members were treated to a presentation featuring fireworks and confetti during the band's hit song Power.



However, according to crowd member Cath Webb, ten people were hurt as a result of the stunt.



One of the alleged victims was her nine-year-old son Samuel Webb, who was required to receive medical attention after he was doused in an orange coloured powdery substance which covered his face and body, stained his clothes and got into his eye.



"At first I was not sure what was going on as nothing hit me," Webb recalled in an interview with Wales Online. "But Sam started saying, 'Mammy, Mammy, something is in my eye,' and started crying."



She took action by retrieving a cup of water from the front of the stage and splashed the liquid in his face as means of cleaning the area but decided to seek medical attention when she "could see there was a residue there."



Webb explained that all those injured were escorted to a section of the arena where they were tended to by staff from the St John Ambulance charity. Samuel is reported to have spent an hour having his eye irrigated.



"One paramedic held his eye open. It was quite a scary experience," she added. "The doctors have said they think he'll be okay but I don't think some have got away so lightly."



A representative for promoters SJM Concerts has not yet commented on the alleged incident.

