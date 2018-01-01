Ariana Grande barely spoke for two days after Manchester attack

Ariana Grande barely spoke for two days after the Manchester terror attack.

The No Tears Left to Cry hitmaker had just finished her concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May, 2917, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive, killing 22 people.

More than 800 people received physical or psychological injuries in the blast.

Ariana suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the attack, and revealed to U.S. Elle magazine that her anxiety worsened in the days following the horrific incident.

“I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere. I’ve always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before,” the 25-year-old explained.

She “cried endlessly and barely spoke for two days” until she woke up her mother, Joan Grande, in the middle of the night with the idea for the One Love Manchester tribute gig, that was held on 4 June last year (17).

Ariana went on to admit she would be forever affected by the tragedy.

“It’s happened before, and it’ll happen again. It makes you sad, you think about it for a little, and then people move on,” she shared. “But experiencing something like that firsthand, you think of everything differently. Everything is different.”

