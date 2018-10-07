Offset dubs newborn daughter his 'princess'

Migos star Offset has celebrated the birth of his "princess" with Cardi B by sharing a sexy snap of his wife from her nude maternity shoot.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker gave birth to her first child on Tuesday (10Jul18), and announced the news of Kulture Kiari Cephus' arrival on Instagram on Wednesday, when she shared a glamorous naked photo of her pregnant self sitting on a white chair, surrounded by flowers, with her left arm held across her chest to preserve her modesty.

She has since shared another picture of herself in a similar pose, and gushed about life as a new mum, writing, "Kulture...no better feeling".

Now her man Offset has offered up a third image from Cardi's pregnancy shoot online, this time featuring the female rapper sitting on pink silk sheets.

"K U L T U R E 7/10/18 K I A R I C E P H U S (sic)," he captioned the Instagram post.

The new dad, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, also took to Twitter to praise his little girl, writing, "KULTURE MY PRINCESS".

Cardi confirmed her pregnancy in April (18), and then revealed Offset had already picked out the baby's name, a variation of the spelling of his band Migos' Culture album series.

"My dude named the baby. I really like the name," she told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres at the time.

However, the 25-year-old declined to go public with the moniker when pressed, explaining, "I'm gonna let him say the name, since he named the baby. It's like, almost tricky but when it comes out it's like, 'Ohh!!'"

The tot is Cardi's first, while Offset has three other children from three previous relationships.

The couple began dating early last year (17), and wed in secret in September (17), weeks before Offset staged an elaborate concert proposal.

Cardi only confessed they were actually married in June (18), after Offset called her his "wife" at the BET Awards, leading to a copy of their wedding certificate surfacing online.