Taylor Swift grope guy attacks singer

The radio host who was convicted of assault and battery for grabbing Taylor Swift's bum during a backstage photo opportunity in 2013 has blasted the singer for naming and shaming him.

David Mueller, who lost his job and reputation following a nasty court battle with the Love Story star over his actions before a show in Denver, Colorado five years ago (13), still insists he did no wrong.

In a new interview with Radar Online, he asks Taylor, "How can you live with yourself? You ruined my life."

"I was not ready for the photograph," he continues. "I admit it was awkward but I never grabbed her. It's not even close to what happened."

The incident, and the trial that followed in 2017, has forced the disgraced DJ to think twice about approaching women whenever he's in public.

Mueller adds, "Now I'm afraid to even talk to women. I feel like I'm in a prison. I'm not myself anymore. I don't even go near women.

"I was always the gentleman. I would always say, 'Hey, watch your language, there's a lady here', and then I get accused of this."

Mueller recently returned to the airwaves as the host of a show for a small station in Mississippi, and he is thankful to still be able to work in the industry.

"I don't have a lot of listeners anymore but if I can keep doing radio then I'll consider myself a lucky guy," he says.

Mueller initially filed a slander suit against the singer, her mother Andrea, and a manager, Frank Bell, but that was dismissed last summer (17) on grounds the radio host and his lawyer had failed to prove that the trio schemed to get him fired from his Denver gig.

Swift filed a countersuit, in which she charged Mueller with assault and battery.

A Colorado judge ruled in Taylor's favour, and Mueller was forced to pay the singer a symbolic $1 (£0.75) in restitution.