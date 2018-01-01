Chris Brown enters not guilty plea over nightclub clash

Singer Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to a felony battery charge relating to a 2017 club clash in Florida.

The Loyal hitmaker was arrested last week (05Jul18) as soon as he stepped offstage following a concert at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.

He was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, which was subsequently revealed to be linked to an alleged attack on photographer Bennie Vines Jr. back in April, 2017, when Chris hosted an event at Club Air in Tampa.

Vines Jr. claims he was hired by venue bosses to take photos during the night, and had just been doing his job when he was reportedly punched in the face by the R&B star. The altercation is alleged to have been captured on club security footage.

According to the New York Post's Page Six column, police were called to investigate, but Brown had left by the time authorities arrived. Vines Jr. was said to have suffered a minor cut to his lip, and although he declined medical attention, the snapper informed officers he wanted to press charges.

Brown's attorney appeared in court on Monday (09Jul18) to enter the plea on behalf of his client, while the legal representative also asked officials to set a date for a "disposition/pre-trial conference", reports The Blast.

The embattled musician, who is free on $2,000 (£1,510) bail, was not present for the hearing as he was due to perform in Charlotte, North Carolina that night as part of his ongoing Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour.

The 29-year-old continues the trek in his native Virginia on Thursday (12Jul18).

Brown is no stranger to the law - he infamously assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, and was sentenced to five years of probation, one year of domestic violence counselling, and six months of community service.

He is also currently part of a sexual battery lawsuit in Los Angeles, where he stands accused of holding an unidentified woman against her will in his California home after a party, and preventing her from accessing her cell phone. She also claims she was raped by one of his acquaintances, rapper Lowell Grissom, who has vehemently denied the allegations.

In addition, Brown was recently hit with a restraining order by a female only named as Cassandra, who alleges he lashed out at her at a party. She also accused the singer of stalking her.