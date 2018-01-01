Cardi B welcomes baby girl

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their first child.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday (11Jul18) to announce the birth of the couple's baby girl by sharing a nude maternity photo of herself.

In the snap, Cardi poses with one hand touching her large baby bump and her other arm over her bare breasts as she sits in a white chair surrounded by colourful flowers.

"Kulture Kiari Cephus," she captioned the post, revealing the name of their daughter, who was born on Tuesday (10Jul18).

The news emerges days after Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, was falsely rumoured to have checked into a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia to prepare to give birth on Friday (06Jul18).

Cardi, 25, shared a short video message online at the time to brush off the claims, declaring, "I wish I gave birth!", but the post was quickly deleted after eagle-eyed fans suggested she had been filming from her birthing suite as they noticed the wallpaper was identical to that used in patient rooms at a popular medical centre in Atlanta.

She subsequently posted other videos from the comfort of her own home, including another on Sunday morning (08Jul18), when she complained to fans about struggling with a serious toothache.

"It's (been) a long night. My head is killing me, I gotta prepare myself for so many things, I wanna get so many things done before I give birth," she told fans in the post, which she captioned, "Morning ! what should i take for a toothache? its making my head hurt (sic)".

Cardi confirmed her pregnancy in April (18), after months of speculation, and in late June (18), she confessed she and Migos star Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, had actually married in secret last September (17), before he staged a concert proposal in October (17).

The child is Cardi's first, while Offset has three other children from three previous relationships.