Ariana Grande 'loves fearlessly' following Manchester terror attack

Ariana Grande has learned to love "fearlessly" in the wake of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The popstar recently marked the first anniversary of the tragic bombing which took place following her concert in Manchester, England in May 2017, with the incident causing 22 deaths and more than 500 injuries.

While Ariana has previously spoken about her devastation over the attack, her mother Joan Grande has now shared that she's noticed another change in her daughter too.

"She loves a bit more fearlessly than she did before," she told U.S. Elle magazine, while Ariana, who recently became engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, added that the event has altered her perspective.

"You hear about these things. You see it on the news, you tweet the hashtag," she said. "It's happened before, and it'll happen again. It makes you sad, you think about it for a little, and then people move on. But experiencing something like that firsthand, you think of everything differently... Everything is different."

In addition, Joan spoke about how she was in the audience on the night of the bombing. In spite of the chaos ensuing around her, the business executive was determined to find and be with her youngest child.

"I didn't know where I was going. I just knew I was going to my daughter. Not to be overly dramatic-I struggle with this every day-but I didn't know what I would find when I got to her. I sympathise with every parent who was waiting for a child. Those minutes when you don't know what's happening...there are no words," she commented.

During the interview, Ariana also explained that she knew she wouldn't be able to perform again until she held the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June 2017. However, the Break Free hitmaker still suffered from debilitating anxiety attacks for months after the fundraiser.

"When I got home from tour, I had really wild dizzy spells, this feeling like I couldn't breathe," the 25-year-old said. "There were a couple of months straight where I felt so upside down."