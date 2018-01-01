Kylie Jenner lands place on Forbes' richest self-made women list

Kylie Jenner is the youngest person to make Forbes' annual list of America's Richest Self-Made Women.

Kylie became a star thanks to her family's reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but it was when she branched out into beauty, creating the Lip Kits under her Kylie Cosmetics banner, that she really made big bucks.

Estimated to be worth $900 million (£678 million), the 20-year-old landed at the number 27 spot on the yearly rich list, eclipsing her older half-sister Kim Kardashian, owner of KKW Beauty, who came in at 54 with $350 million (£264 million).

"It's incredible to be recognised for something I'm so passionate about, and I'm really grateful for that," Kylie, who appears on the Forbes cover, said in the accompanying feature. "I've always loved make-up and worked really hard to bring the first lip kit to market. Connecting with my fans and creating product that excites them has been an incredible process. I've learned so much along the way and I hope to inspire others to follow their dreams."

Forbes reports that Kylie Cosmetics, founded in 2016, is now worth nearly $800 million (£603 million) and the beauty mogul, who plumped up her own pout with lip fillers up until recently, owns 100 per cent of the company.

Diane Hendricks, co-founder and chairman of ABC Supply, tops the Forbes list, with a net worth of $4.9 billion.

Oprah Winfrey is included in the top 10, coming in sixth with a $3.1 billion fortune.

Other beauty entrepreneurs to make the list include Anastasia Beverly Hills' Anastasia Soare with $1 billion at number 21, and Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty with $550 million (£415 million) at number 37.