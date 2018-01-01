Cheryl: 'Comeback album is pretty much finished'

Cheryl has "pretty much finished" her comeback album.

The 35-year-old took some time out of the spotlight after welcoming her first child, son Bear, last year (17), but the singer, who announced her split from Liam Payne earlier this month (Jul18), has been working on a new album with her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts and record producer Naughty Boy.

And the comeback album, her first since Only Human back in 2014, is almost ready to be released.

"Nicola and I wrote every track together. It's been great working with one of my best friends, but I'm really proud of the album and excited for people to hear the new music," Cheryl told British newspaper The Sun.

"It's pretty much finished. At this stage we're deciding what will be the first single. We're choosing between about three songs, but that's quite a nice problem to have.

"Thankfully I'm not looking at it, saying, 'Oh God, all this work and we don't have a hit record'. I think we do," she gushed. "I can’t wait to get it out there for people to hear. We don’t have a date yet but I’ll tell you more soon.”

Cheryl sweetly revealed that her 15-month-old son Bear, who she shares with the One Direction singer, has already heard tracks from the new album, and immediately recognised his mum's voice.

"(He) doesn’t know where it’s coming from. He finds it very confusing," she laughed.

Another of Cheryl's former Girls Aloud bandmates, Kimberley Walsh, recently told the newspaper she was one of the first people to hear the new tracks.

"I can't give anything away, but she played me some the other day and it's quite exciting," Kimberley said.