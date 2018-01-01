Bruno Mars forced to stop gig after stage blaze

Bruno Mars was forced to temporarily halt a gig after a fire broke out on stage.

The Uptown Funk hitmaker was performing at Glasgow Green in Scotland on Tuesday (10Jul18), and had to evacuate after a planned fireworks display led to a small blaze, according to eyewitnesses at the gig.

One fan told Entertainment Tonight that in the middle of his concert, Bruno suddenly stopped singing, apologised and told the audience that he needed to stop the show before walking off the stage.

"They lowered (a) lighting rig and used fire extinguishers to put something out that was on stage,” they continued.

According to Glasgow Live, the fire was quickly extinguished with no one injured or harmed.

Fans shared images from the show on Twitter, with one showing an image of a safety message that flashed up on giant screens at the outdoor venue.

It read: "This is a safety announcement. It is necessary to stop the show temporarily. Further information to follow."

A mere seven minutes later, Bruno returned to the stage to continue the gig.

“He was a total showman,” the concertgoer told ET. "When he came back on the stage, he apologised for briefly having to stop the show. He then incorporated what had happened onstage into the lyrics of his next song."

In a video posted on Twitter, Bruno can be heard singing: "We burned the stage down in Glasgow. Better call the fire department when the Hooligans get on stage!"

A rep for the 32-year-old singer has yet to comment.

Bruno is next set to take to the stage as part of the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park festival on Saturday.