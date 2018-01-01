Cardi B's former manager slams countersuit as full of 'lies'

Cardi B's ex-manager has taken aim at the pregnant rapper, insisting her new breach of contract countersuit is full of "lies and distortions".

Klenord Raphael, also known as Shaft, initially sued Cardi for $10 million (£7.5 million) in April (18), accusing the former stripper of allegedly turning her back on him after he put her on the path to fame.

He insisted he played a key role in helping her score her breakthrough hit Bodak Yellow, only for Cardi to then reportedly accuse him of stealing from her.

Last week (05Jul18), the MC fired back by launching a countersuit for more than $15 million (£11.3 million), slamming Raphael for purportedly trying to control every aspect of her life, while also declaring the management deals he had her sign were too one-sided and "grossly unfair", resulting in him taking too much of her money.

She maintains Shaft "grossly exaggerated" his role in her rise to fame, but Raphael is adamant none of her claims are true.

"The facts are simple - Cardi B's music, image and rise to superstardom were all developed and executed by Shaft and his team of writers and producers," his representative tells the New York Post's Page Six column.

"The outright lies and distortions in her claims make you shake your head," the spokesperson continues, alleging her suit is all part of a smear campaign devised by "Cardi B and her team to defame and injure Shaft, the one person who saw promise in her, invested time and resources in her and succeeded in making her rich and famous".

Cardi's publicist has declined to respond to the fiery statement.