Hailey Baldwin's relatives offer up engagement congratulations

Hailey Baldwin's cousin Ireland has shared her congratulations to the bride-to-be and her new fiance Justin Bieber following the news of their engagement.

The Baby hitmaker popped the question to Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, on Saturday (07Jul18) while on vacation in the Bahamas, and they confirmed the happy news in gushing posts about one another on social media on Monday.

Now Ireland Baldwin has taken to Instagram to celebrate by posting a childhood snap of herself in a bathtub with her cousins Hailey and Alaia, who wed last year (17), as she lamented being the only single gal left.

"There's gunna be one less lonely girl ...," she captioned the photo, quoting lyrics from Bieber's 2009 song One Less Lonely Girl, "and only one lonely girl left".

"my other chicken is soon to be a beautiful bride," she continued. "congratulations to the two of you @haileybaldwin @justinbieber."

Ireland, whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, also reposted Bieber's sweet message to his future wife on her Instagram Story timeline and suggested she had been moved to tears by his declaration of love.

"My week a** little heart," she wrote on the post.

Meanwhile, Hailey's big sister Alaia revisited her own wedding day by sharing a picture of the pair from the celebrations, when the 21-year-old served as maid of honour.

"From one bride to the next ..... congratulations to my baby sister on this exciting next chapter!" Alaia wrote. "I love you and wish you both the best. Can't wait to celebrate with you! @haileybaldwin @justinbieber".

Justin and Hailey previously dated in early 2016, but reunited in June (18), three months after the pop superstar split from his on/off girlfriend Selena Gomez.