Not all of Taylor Swift's exes have been 'creatively inspiring'

Taylor Swift doesn't write songs about certain exes because they just weren't "creatively inspiring".

The pop superstar is known for drawing from her love life to craft new tunes, apparently referencing her romance with Jake Gyllenhaal in We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and All Too Well, and reportedly penning I Knew You Were Trouble about Harry Styles, Dear John about John Mayer, and Last Kiss about Joe Jonas.

Her current beau, British actor Joe Alwyn, is also said to have served as her muse for Call It What You Want, from her most recent album, Reputation, but Taylor insists not everyone makes it into her lyrics, because some people just don't make as much of an impact on her as a songwriter.

The singer opens up about her creative process in a new interview for Harper's Bazaar with former British model Pattie Boyd, who inspired a number of hits by her ex-husbands, The Beatles' George Harrison and Eric Clapton.

"I don't know what it is that makes some people really creatively inspiring," Taylor said. "There have been people I've spent a lot of time with who I just couldn't write about... It's just that some people come into your life and they have this effect on you."

Addressing Pattie's own time as a rock muse, she remarked, "It's really interesting because in your case you inspired that creative output from two iconic musicians. That just blows my mind. It's very rare!"

Taylor admits she cherishes the time she spends penning new tracks, because amid all the fame and fortune, the way she crafts a new song from scratch hasn't changed since she was an aspiring musician.

"There are definitely moments when it's like this cloud of an idea comes and just lands in front of your face, and you reach up and grab it," she shared.

"A lot of songwriting is things you learn, structure, and cultivating that skill, and knowing how to craft a song," Taylor continued. "But there are mystical, magical moments, inexplicable moments when an idea that is fully formed just pops into your head. And that's the purest part of my job.

"It can get complicated on every other level, but the songwriting is still the same uncomplicated process it was when I was 12 years old writing songs in my room."