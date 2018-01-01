Jason Aldean and wife expecting second baby

Country singer Jason Aldean is set to become a father of four.

The You Make It Easy hitmaker's wife, Brittany Kerr, is pregnant with the couple's second child.

"Sup (sic) everybody....... guess who is gonna be a BIG brother! #thisdude #aldeanpartyof6," Jason writes on Instagram, alongside of a picture of the pair's son, Memphis, who was born in December (17).

"Here we go again!," Kerr adds on her social media page.

The couple wed in 2015.

Aldean also has two daughters, 15-year-old Keeley and 10-year-old Kendyl, with his ex-wife Jessica Ann Ussery.

Earlier this year (18), Brittany opened up about the couple's journey to parenthood, revealing they tried for a year-and-a-half to become pregnant, before undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

"Memphis was our last (egg)," she said. "So it was like, if this doesn't work... I was considering a surrogate. We were thinking about all the options."

Jason also shared what becoming a father again meant to him, revealing it helped him heal after witnessing the tragic Las Vegas concert shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October, 2017, when a gunman opened fire on the crowd during his set, killing 58 fans and injuring more than 400 others.

"One of the things that helped me, personally (deal with the shooting), was the birth of my son," he told SiriusXM's The Highway in January (18). "That gave me a chance to focus on something else."

"Within a couple months, I saw the worst thing you could possibly experience, and then I saw the best thing you could possibly experience, with him (Memphis) being born," he added. "So it gave me something else to focus on, and gave me a reason to look forward to the new year, getting the chance to get back out there and do what it is that I love to do."