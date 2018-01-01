Justin Timberlake to screen England's World Cup game before concert

Justin Timberlake is to screen England's FIFA World Cup semi-final match against Croatia before he performs at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday (11Jul18).

The Rock Your Body hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to inform fans that he has made arrangements with bosses of the venue so soccer fans didn't have to miss out on the concert, or vice versa.

In a Twitter video, he confirmed that, in an unprecedented move, the venue would be open from 6.30pm local time, half an hour before the match is set to begin, and he will be showing the game on his big concert screens inside the auditorium to watch it with his fans.

"We had a crazy show on Monday, crazy, got another one coming up on Wednesday. There's also another very important thing happening on Wednesday, so here's what we're gonna do," he said. "I spoke to the O2 and for the first time ever, doors will open at 6.30 and we're going to play this England-Croatia match up on my big screens, so come here and we'll watch it together.

"I mean, I want to see it, you want to see it, we all want to see it. We're gonna watch this together, and you know what? It's coming home!"

The singer was referring to the chant, taken from 1996 soccer anthem Three Lions by The Lightning Seeds with comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, that has been gaining momentum with British soccer fans as England has advanced to the later stages of the tournament.

Justin repeatedly used the chant on Monday night, during his first show at the O2 Arena, and even adopted a Cockney accent to refer to players Harry Kane and Harry Maguire.

Wednesday's match marks England's first time reaching a World Cup semi-final in 28 years. If it runs to the usual 90 minutes, the game should be finished around the time Justin would usually hit the stage. It is not clear if his support act, The Shadowboxers, will still perform.