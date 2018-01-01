NEWS Justin Bieber asked Hailey Baldwin's father for permission to propose Newsdesk Share with :







Justin Bieber reportedly asked for Stephen Baldwin's permission before proposing to his daughter Hailey Baldwin.



The Canadian popstar and the fashion model got engaged over the weekend (07-08Jul18) while holidaying in The Bahamas.



While Justin and Hailey, who previously dated in early 2016, only rekindled their romance last month (Jun18), sources close to the stars have now insisted that the Love Yourself hitmaker didn't act on impulse and actually spoke to Stephen about proposing weeks before getting down on one knee.



"We're told the conversation was very important to (Justin), who absolutely wanted the green light from Hailey's pop," editors at gossip website TMZ have reported.



Actor Stephen, a born-again Christian who is known to be a minister in New York, shares the same religious values as 24-year-old Justin and is said to have happily given his blessing to the loved-up couple.



And while Hailey has been seen sporting a large diamond ring, Justin didn't confirm his engagement until late on Monday.



In an open letter to his new fiance, he promised to love her "patiently and kindly" and marvelled at the timing of their reunion.



"I promise to lead our family with honour and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," the Never Say Never singer wrote on Instagram. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."



But while Justin claimed to love "everything about" his future wife, Hailey poked fun at her beau's trademark moustache and joked that it would not be welcome at their future nuptials.



Responding to a Twitter user who suggested the singer should "grow the moustache back for the wedding," the 21-year-old fired back: "Don't u dare give him that idea you lunatic (sic)."

