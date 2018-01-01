Justin Timberlake throws support behind England soccer team at London gig

Justin Timberlake threw his support behind England's World Cup soccer team during his London concert on Monday night (09Jul18).
English soccer fans have been chanting the phrase "It's coming home" and writing it on social media in recent weeks to celebrate the national team's success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with the squad reaching the semi-final stage for the first time in 28 years.
It seems Justin has picked up on the lyrics, taken from 1996 soccer anthem Three Lions by The Lightning Seeds with comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, and used them to show his support for the team during his Man of the Woods Tour concert at London's O2 Arena on Monday night.
Footage shared on the arena's Twitter account shows Justin and his band The Tennessee Kids stood on a smaller stage in the centre of the auditorium sending fans wild by chanting, "It's - coming - home!"
"Somebody told me the first time I came here that I became an honorary Brit so... It's - coming - home," he continued, before attempting a Cockney accent to namedrop players Harry Kane and Harry Maguire.
"Go on then Kane, go on. Go on then Maguire, go on," he said, before reverting back to his own voice to add, "We're so hyped. OK, sorry, woo, I thought I was out there for a second. No seriously, we love you, we love being here."
Other footage shared on social media by members of the audience show Justin jumping up and down in a circle as the crowd embarks on the chant, while another clip shows Justin and his band holding shot glasses in the air and downing the contents after yelling, "It's coming home!"
Referring to the chant, the SexyBack hitmaker said, "I can sing that for the next hour."
The phrase references the fact that soccer began in England. The team will face off with Croatia on Wednesday for a position in the World Cup final. So it looks like our hot summer is about to get hotter in so many ways, “Come on England!”.