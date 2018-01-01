Chrissy Teigen calls out man who allegedly took a topless photo of her

Chrissy Teigen has hit out at a man she claims took a topless photo of her while she was pumping breast milk in her car.

The model and presenter attended an event in Los Angeles on Monday night (09Jul18) celebrating TV show The Handmaid’s Tale and thanked event organisers on Twitter for an epic finale.

She also used the opportunity to call out an individual who had caught her pumping breast milk for her two-month-old son Miles after the event - and had a serious message for him.

"also to the man who took photos into our car as I was topless and pumping you can go f**k yourself if you sell them," she scolded.

Minutes later, she added: "If I wanted to show you my salami nipples I’d show you my salami nipples on my own doing!"

Chrissy and singer husband John Legend welcomed baby son Miles in May and the mum-of-two is known to regularly document her life with the newborn and two-year-old daughter Luna on social media.

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old courted controversy by sharing an intimate photo of her breastfeeding her youngest child, in which she also pretended to feed Luna's toy baby doll.

“Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now," Chrissy captioned the snap.

While some praised the Lip Sync Battle host for normalising breastfeeding, others argued that they didn't need to see the act on their social media timelines, however natural it may be.

Replying to a since-deleted tweet from a critic, Chrissy blasted: "I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live. calm your t**s and scroll on by. (sic)"

Another user blasting her for over-sharing a private moment was met with a similarly sour response. "Nah. Just chillin. Posting daily life like I do with anything else. Cooking, playing with dogs, etc. You make feeding a baby big deal because you got weird t**ty issues," Chrissy tweeted.