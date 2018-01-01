Cheryl dazzles at first solo appearance since Liam Payne split

Cheryl dazzled as she made her first public appearance since splitting from Liam Payne at a Syco party on Monday (09Jul18).

The singer and former X Factor judge was a guest at Simon Cowell’s star-studded Syco party at the Victoria & Albert (V&A) Museum in London on Monday, and debuted darker hair and a stunning silk ruffled orange dress by Cushnie et Ochs.

At the bash, Cheryl posed for a snap with newsman Piers Morgan, who joked she was on the lookout for an older man.

"Cheryl bouncing back with a new older man strategy at Simon Cowell’s summer party," he captioned the snap on Instagram.

The 35-year-old was later seen looking slightly worse for wear after a night of partying, and was helped into a waiting car by friends.

Cheryl and the One Direction singer, who have a son named Bear, took to Twitter on 1 July to announce they had gone their separate ways, after months of the couple dismissing split rumours.

"Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," they wrote. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family.

"Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Cheryl has kept relatively quiet about the split from Liam, who she began dating in 2016. However, her best pals and former Girls Aloud bandmates have spoken out about the matter, with Kimberly Walsh recently telling Britain's OK! magazine that Cheryl's priorities had changed after welcoming Bear in March, 2017.

"I guess it's just hard, isn't it? When you have a baby, your whole being and whole life changes," Kimberly said. "For her (Cheryl), obviously having a relationship in the public eye just makes it even harder. His career obviously takes him out of the country for long periods so it's hard."