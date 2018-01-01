Halsey silences Machine Gun Kelly romance rumours

Pop star Halsey has shut down rumours suggesting she has rebounded from her G-Eazy split by romancing rapper Machine Gun Kelly, insisting she is single.

The Closer hitmaker revealed she and G-Eazy had parted ways last week (ends06Jul18) after a year of dating, and shortly after her Instagram Story post, a snap of the singer on a beach with Machine Gun Kelly started circulating online.

The image sparked speculation that Halsey had already moved on from her break-up, but the 23-year-old has since taken to Twitter to silence the unfounded claims.

She appeared to have had enough of the gossip on Sunday (08Jul18) after one Twitter user tagged her in a post featuring the picture.

"I'm not at the beach. I'm on tour. Alone," Halsey fired back. "Slow news week I guess."

"I'm not with anybody," she continued. "That photo is 2 years old. Everyone mind they damn business (sic)".

The original tweet with the Machine Gun Kelly shot has since been deleted, but according to Billboard.com, the rapper/actor actually uploaded the image on Instagram in March, 2017.

The musicians were romantically linked at the time, but they never commented on the claims, and Halsey ended up embarking on a relationship with G-Eazy a few months later.

Halsey hasn't elaborated on the reason for her split from her Him and I collaborator, but she appeared to be raw from the heartache on Friday (06Jul18), when she shed a few tears while performing at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan.

Fans noticed tears rolling down her face as she belted out her ballad Sorry, which features the lyrics: "Someone will love you/But someone isn't me."