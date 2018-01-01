Mel B unable to repay 'immense' tax debts - report

Mel B is said to be unable to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of debt.

The former Spice Girl is in the middle of a bitter divorce with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, with whom she shares six-year-old daughter Madison, and it has now been reported that both Mel and Stephen owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes dating back to 2016.

In newly filed court documents obtained by The Blast, Mel, full name Melanie Brown, estimates owing between $350,000 (£262,374) and $650,000 (£487,266) to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for the year 2017 alone.

But the singer, 43, claims she has been unable to keep up with the recent payments - and her paychecks are being garnished by officials to satisfy outstanding debts as a result.

“I do not have the financial capabilities at this point to pay for these community property debts,” she stated in court documents.

She added that the money owed to the IRS for back taxes has put an incredible strain on her wallet.

The news comes days after Mel revealed her position as a judge on America's Got Talent is in danger after five years on the show, which could place even more financial strain on the star.

“I am currently a judge on the NBC television show, America’s Got Talent. I am currently in contract until the end of October 2018. I do not know if I will be asked back as a Judge on America’s Got Talent or if they will renew my contract," she explained in legal documents, obtained by multiple news sources.

“My current state of financial affairs is of utmost concern due to the fact that Stephen and I have immense tax debts and have been unable to repay those debts.”