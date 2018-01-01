Ariana Grande defends her and Justin Bieber's quick engagements

Ariana Grande has defended her and Justin Bieber's whirlwind engagements after fans on social media criticised their shared manager, Scooter Braun.

The No More Tears Left To Cry hitmaker hit the headlines when boyfriend Pete Davidson popped the question in June, after less than a month of dating.

And numerous media outlets reported on Sunday (08Jul18) that Justin is now engaged to on-off girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, proposing to the model while on holiday in the Bahamas just weeks after rekindling their romance.

Fans were quick to place the blame on manager Scooter Braun, with one jokingly posting: "First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson, and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin... the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder."

The 25-year-old was quick to jump to the defence of her manager, and wrote: "You do realize (sic) we are human beings who love and have lives... right...? And that Scooter (Braun) is a wonderful human being too who cares first (and) foremost (about) our health and happiness? Love is lit. S**t happens. I hope to God it happens to you too... u deserve it. "

After she was told the tweet was just a joke, she deleted her reply and added: "okay okay be nice to that man. he’s wonderful. and very human. always puts his artists’ health and happiness first."

Sources told TMZ.com on Sunday that Justin, 24, popped the question to his model girlfriend on Saturday night, while they were on vacation. The Baby hitmaker apparently chose to make the romantic occasion a public affair, as he got down on bended knee while at a resort restaurant in front of a crowd of strangers. Hailey, 21, has since been spotted wearing a large oval-shaped stone on her ring finger.