Madonna makes surprise appearance at Wireless Festival

Madonna shocked the crowd at Britain's Wireless Festival on Saturday (07Jul18) by making a surprise appearance with rap group Migos.

The Vogue singer reportedly arrived at the festival in London's Finsbury Park in a blacked-out Range Rover before watching the trio's set from the side of the stage. She could be seen singing along to their track Open It Up, and took her support one step further by joining them onstage at the end of the set, dressed in a head-to-toe Gucci look, comprised of an off-white suit with red and blue trim and Panama hat.

While watching from the side of the stage, Madonna filmed the trio - made up of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff - performing for the crowd and posted the video to Instagram, alongside the caption: "Snuck out of the studio for a lil drip.............. (fire emojis) @migos #wirelessfestival."

Her appearance with the Bad and Boujee hitmakers come just weeks after the group filmed the music video for their single Narcos at Madonna's property in Miami, Florida. After they posted a photo of themselves outside the mansion on Instagram, Madonna wrote in the comments, "That's my house in Miami! What are you doing there??" and Quavo replied,"Trappin'".

Madonna, who currently lives with her children in Lisbon, Portugal, made the most of her weekend in London, taking in a trip to the National Portrait Gallery to check out the new exhibition, Michael Jackson on the Wall. She documented the trip on Instagram, and shared a picture of herself in the gift shop holding open a book showing an old picture of her with the late King of Pop.

Wireless Festival took place from Friday to Sunday, with headliners including J. Cole and Stormzy. DJ Khaled was scheduled to headline Sunday but pulled out due to "travel issues" and was replaced by Drake at the last minute.