Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara celebrate two-year anniversary in Hawaii

Pop star Meghan Trainor toasted her two-year anniversary with fiance Daryl Sabara while on a romantic vacation in Hawaii.

The couple, which became engaged in December (17), took to Instagram to gush about its relationship as the pair marked the special day on Saturday (07Jul18).

"Never been loved this much by anyone," the Dear Future Husband singer wrote beside an Instagram video clip of the Spy Kids actor helping her with her makeup. "Celebrated our 2 year anniversary in paradise. I Love you more than life @darylsabara."

"thank you for being mine and for making sure my make up is always blended perfectly," she added.

Daryl also shared a touching post dedicated to his bride-to-be, who he surprised with a new diamond ring.

"For two years now, every single day has gotten better. I love you forever and always. Happy anniversary @meghan_trainor," he captioned a snap of the smiling stars, with Meghan showing off her new sparkler.

She posted the same image of the happy couple on her Instagram Story timeline and explained, "Tryna show off my new ring @darylsabara got me (sic)."

Meghan and Daryl's vacation hasn't just been about romance - they also visited Hawaii's Kualoa Ranch, where Jurassic Park was famously filmed, and posed beside fake dinosaur skeletons.

"Coolest vacation ever," the musician remarked beside the image.

Meghan has a busy few months ahead of her - she is preparing for the August (18) release and promotional tour of her new album, Treat Myself, all while planning the couple's wedding.

She recently revealed they are hoping to tie the knot in a backyard wedding at her Los Angeles home over the Christmas holidays (Dec18).