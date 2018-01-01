Drake takes over Wireless Festival after DJ Khaled cancels headlining set

Rap superstar Drake surprised fans at London's Wireless Festival on Sunday (08Jul18) by taking over DJ Khaled's headlining set after the producer cancelled at late notice.

Reports leading up to the annual weekend event suggested Khaled had been planning on bringing Drake out as a special guest with British rapper Giggs to wrap up the 2018 festivities, but the claims were thrown into doubt early on Sunday, as Wireless officials announced the Wild Thoughts hitmaker had pulled out of the Finsbury Park show.

"Due to travel issues DJ Khaled will not be performing but we are working on something special that won't disappoint...," a festival representative posted on Twitter.

Drake lived up to the hype as he took over the festival stage to celebrate the success of his new album, Scorpion, and attendees were quick to praise the Canadian icon online for filling in for the absent Khaled.

"Drake saving the day at #Wireless......!!!," cheered one fan, while another tweeted, "Drake turning up at #Wireless to replace @djkhaled is the best substitution of this #WorldCup period. #WirelessFestival".

Khaled has yet to explain what exactly forced him to axe the gig, but the travel problem didn't prevent him from sharing photos of his family on vacation in Mexico.

Before the announcement was made early on Sunday, the producer took to social media and posted a shot of himself and his young son Asahd in a swimming pool on Saturday.

"Still on vacation!!!!!!!!" he wrote in the caption. "In this pic me and my son discussing release date for new anthem... I also said son lets enjoy our vacation our fans know we coming FAN LUV KNOW HOW WE DO... (sic)!"

Khaled then suggested he was en route to the U.K. by uploading another snap of himself and his fiancee, Nicole Tuck, sharing a champagne toast onboard a private jet.

"Let's take a toast," he wrote. "love you baby ! #KHALEDFAMILY BLESS UP!"

On Sunday afternoon, he also posted another shot from their trip, featuring mum and dad each planting a kiss on Asahd's cheeks, captioning it, "Love is the most powerful ting (sic)! #khaledfamily".

Festival-goers were less than impressed by Khaled's concert snub, and made sure to vent their frustrations in the picture's comments section.

"Have some respect for your fans," wrote one follower.

"See those travel problems are causing chaos...," another devotee replied sarcastically, while a third critic tweeted, "Family is the reason why we do what we do and get up to go to work.......oh wait.......oh no you didn't".