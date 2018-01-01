Hailey Baldwin shows off massive 'engagement ring' from Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin appears to have confirmed she is set to become Mrs. Justin Bieber after flashing a huge new diamond on her left ring finger.

The pop superstar reportedly proposed to the model on Saturday night (07Jul18) while on vacation in the Bahamas, and on Sunday, Hailey did little to hide the massive rock on her left hand as she hit the beach with her new fiance.

The couple was spotted dancing in the sand in celebration, while Justin and Hailey also enjoyed a few drinks at Nippers Bar & Grill, where an onlooker snapped photos of the large oval-shaped stone, which appeared to be set in a double diamond eternity band.

Representatives for the couple have yet to comment on the engagement reports, but sources told TMZ.com the singer popped the question to Hailey in clear view of the public at a resort restaurant, where his security guards had asked other guests to put their phones away before the romantic moment.

Justin's parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette, each hinted at the happy news in separate posts on social media on Sunday, while Hailey's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, reportedly tweeted out his congratulations to the young lovers, only to delete the message moments later.

"Sweet smile on my face! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will (sic) !! He is moving in hearts of JB&HB," Stephen is said to have posted. "Let's all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome."

He also shared a "congrats" to his daughter and future son-in-law, before tagging Jeremy and Pattie, concluding with "#PraiseJesus".

The young stars previously dated in early 2016, but rekindled their romance in June (18), three months after Justin, 24, split from on/off girlfriend Selena Gomez.

They have since been enjoying the summer with trips to Florida and New York, before jetting off to the Bahamas.