Taylor Swift’s friends ‘want her to marry boyfriend Joe Alwyn’

Taylor Swift’s friends reportedly want her to marry boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker began dating the British actor in October 2016, just a few months after she had a highly publicised fling with Tom Hiddleston.

Though her current relationship has been conducted mostly outside of the public eye, a source close to Taylor has now claimed that the star is gearing up to make a big announcement.

“Everyone in Taylor’s camp is buzzing with excitement right now about her and Joe, after Taylor told them they have some news,” the insider explained to Britain’s Reveal magazine. “She’s planning a huge family get-together for when her tour comes to a close. It will be held at her home in Nashville later this year, and rumours are flying around that this could be an engagement party, or even a surprise wedding.”

Though there’s no guarantee that wedding bells are on the cards, the source noted that this is “one of the longest relationships she’s ever had,” having previously dated Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and John Mayer. The singer’s current romance is allegedly going from strength to strength, and both parties have also won family approval.

“His (Joe’s) family think she’s absolutely wonderful and would be over the moon if they got married,” the source insisted. “Similarly, Taylor’s parents think Joe is a true English gentleman, and miles better than the other men she’s brought home.

“The feeling is that both of them are ready for this kind of commitment,” they continued. “For Taylor, finishing her world tour engaged or as a married lady would be the best early Christmas present she could ever dream of.”