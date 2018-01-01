Brendon Urie's parents were broken-hearted at atheism decision

Singer Brendon Urie "broke" his parents' hearts when he decided he no longer believed in God.

The Panic! at the Disco star was raised as a Mormon, but gave up the religion as a teenager, before he found fame as a musician.

"I'm not religious at all any more...," he tells Paper Magazine. "I have no relationship with religion anymore except that I will still read the scriptures sometimes. It's interesting to me. To read it now in the context of who I am now, thinking about who I was as a kid and how I let all this stuff affect me. Until I started thinking for myself."

Urie, who experimented sexually during his youth, reveals he used to tell his parents about his many indiscretions as a young kid because he didn't want to keep any secrets, even though he knew it pained them to hear about everything he was doing, as it was all against their religion.

"Oh, they were bummed," he recalls. "It would eat me up to hide things from my parents, so every six months I would call a family meeting and be like, 'OK guys, in the last six months I have been smoking weed, dealing drugs, f**king promiscuously, sneaking out staying at friends' houses.' I would just drop bombs on them."

And Brendon ultimately got to the point where he had to tell his family that he didn't believe in God at all, as he prepared to launch his music career.

"I sat them down, my mum and dad; I will never get this image out of my head," he adds. "Just sitting at our table and just saying, 'I'm going to be totally honest with you guys, I'm pretty sure I'm atheist. I definitely don't want to be a part of your religion..., I'm going to be a part of this band'."

"Telling them that I don't believe in God broke their hearts," the star continues. "Then I sat them down and said, 'You know, you guys are just as atheist as me, you just believe in one more god than I do.' My mum was like, 'I could see how you could say that, but we don't see it that way'."