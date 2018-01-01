Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson ‘ready to move in together’

Chris Martin is reportedly set to ask his actress girlfriend Dakota Johnson to move in with him.

The 41-year-old Coldplay frontman and the Fifty Shades of Grey star, who began dating last year, have been spending increasing amounts of time together.

Now, an insider has divulged that Chris is considering co-habitation.

“Dakota and Chris are smitten. They’ve been spending so much time together that Chris thought the logical step was to ask her to move in with him,” a source told Closer magazine. “They’re even considering throwing a moving-in party with friends and family to celebrate.”

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in October (17), when they were spotted on a sushi dinner date in Los Angeles. In November, Dakota was seen in prime position at one of his shows in Buenos Aires and the following month they enjoyed a romantic break in Paris.

Since then, Dakota has reportedly been spending time getting to know Chris’ children, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with the blessing of his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as hanging out with the Shakespeare in Love star and her fiance, TV executive Brad Falchuk.

“Chris and Gwyneth have a fantastic relationship and it was her suggestion that Dakota spends more time with the children,” the insider continued. “Chris has even told friends he can see marriage and kids with Dakota, so Gwyneth knows it's the real deal.”

Gwyneth is making a big move herself this year following her “conscious uncoupling” from the British rocker in 2014. She is set to marry Brad, reportedly in ritzy resort The Hamptons soon, and loved-up Chris is apparently keen to take 28-year-old Dakota as his date.

“Chris would like to take Dakota with him to Gwyneth and Brad’s wedding and although nothing is settled yet, he’s eager for Dakota to feel like part of his life and wants to prove he’s committed,” the source added.