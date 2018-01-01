Louvre bosses offering guided tour of Beyonce and JAY-Z video art

Officials at Paris' Louvre Museum are offering guided tours of the artworks featured in Beyonce and JAY-Z's new music video.

The supercouple rented out the historic French monument in late May (18) to film the promo for Apes**t, in which the musicians pose beside masterpieces like Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, Jacques-Louis David's The Intervention of the Sabine Women, and Ancient Greek sculptures Venus de Milo and the Winged Victory of Samothrace.

Now museum bosses have put together a 90-minute "thematic trail" which allows visitors to retrace Beyonce and JAY-Z's steps to admire each piece of art for themselves.

They have also produced a map to highlight all 17 of the iconic works from the promo to allow other visitors to follow the route for themselves.

Beyonce and JAY-Z debuted the Apes**t promo, directed by Ricky Saiz, on their Tidal streaming service on 16 June (18), at the same time as the release of their surprise joint album, Everything Is Love.

A spokesperson for the world's largest art museum subsequently revealed the singer and her rap mogul husband had only submitted their request to film inside the building within a month of the proposed shoot date, but Louvre executives were highly receptive to the idea.

"Beyonce and JAY-Z visited the Louvre 4 times in the last 10 years," read a statement issued by the museum representative to The Fader. "During their last visit in May 2018, they explained their idea of filming. The deadlines were very tight but the Louvre was quickly convinced because the synopsis showed a real attachment to the museum and its beloved artworks."

The popular video was filmed days before the superstars kicked off their co-headlining On The Run II Tour in Cardiff, Wales in early June (18).