Songwriter Diane Warren: 'Give Morgan Freeman a break over sexual misconduct allegations'

Songwriter Diane Warren has become the latest celebrity to support Morgan Freeman after he was hit with allegations of sexual misconduct for making inappropriate comments to reporters and assistants.

The movie veteran was the subject of a recent CNN expose, in which eight women accused him of making ill-advised, harassing remarks on film sets and during publicity tours.

Freeman has apologised, insisting he never meant to cause offence, and actress Suzanne Somers leaped to his defence earlier this week (beg02Jul18), insisting all the Glory star was doing was flirting.

And now I Don't Want To Miss a Thing songwriter Warren, who penned the #MeToo movement anthem Til It Happens to You, has spoken out.

Diane, who experienced harassment and misconduct when she was younger, insists activists and those making allegations must be aware of the difference between flirting and sexual assault.

"It's hard to say it's (#MeToo movement) gone too far, but there's a couple of people that I know personally that I feel bad for," she tells WENN, "and, with the Morgan Freeman thing, you go, 'Really?' If somebody says, 'Nice legs' or 'You're really cute...' if someone said that to me, I wouldn't treat it as assault.

"I mean he's (Freeman) 80 years old (sic), it's a different time. It's like when George (H. W.) Bush pinched a girl on her a** - he's 90 years old (sic). Give him a break... They came up at a different time.

"Morgan Freeman said, 'You're really cute, I like those legs...' You can't put that in the same thing as sexual assault, but some people are so militant about it, like, 'It's all the same'. It's not the same!"

And the writer of love songs admits the #MeToo movement may have killed one or two potential office romances: "You're probably not gonna have a lot of private dinners between male and female employees," she adds.

The #MeToo movement launched last year (17) after the publication of an expose into movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's decades of bad behaviour and alleged sexual misconduct.

The New York Times article, which led to the producer's fall from grace, suggested he arranged a series of private meetings in hotel rooms with impressionable young actresses and asked them to massage him and take a shower with him.

Some of his accusers maintain Weinstein went further, with actresses like Rose McGowan claiming he raped them.

Since the expose, Hollywood has been on high alert and several actors and directors have been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment.