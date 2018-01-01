Meek Mill surprises fans with new EP

Rapper Meek Mill surprised fans on Friday (06Jul18) by debuting his first collection of new material since his prison release in April (18).

The Legends of the Summer EP features four new tracks, including the single Stay Woke, his politically-charged collaboration with singer Miguel, which they debuted onstage at the 2018 BET Awards last month (Jun18).

The new project also features Millidelphia, an homage to his hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with producer Swizz Beatz, Dangerous with Jeremih and PnB Rock, and a song called 1AM.

Meek, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, walked free from a Pennsylvania prison in April after serving five months for probation violations linked to an arrest a decade ago.

Judge Genece Brinkley had initially sentenced him to two to four years behind bars in November (17), a ruling which was considered particularly harsh, and prompted a series of appeals.

Meek's lawyers have since been fighting to overturn his original 2008 conviction and seek a new trial for the rapper, a move which has even won them the support of prosecutors after it was revealed the original arresting officer was involved in a massive police corruption scandal.

However, Judge Brinkley denied their latest motion for a case review and a possible pardon last month (Jun18) - a decision Meek's legal representatives are now challenging.

They have long maintained the judge has a personal vendetta against Meek, after he laughed off a reported song suggestion from her and refused to ditch his management team in favour of one of her alleged associates.