Roger Waters, Ellie Golding and George Ezra winners at Silver Clef Awards

Music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins has announced the winners of the prestigious O2 Silver Clef Awards 2018. Legends of the music industry such as Roger Waters, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe, Sterophonics, Rudimental, Jorja Smith are amongst the winners of the 43rd O2 Silver Clef Awards.



Presenter Edith Bowman, hosted the star-studded event on Friday 6th July at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, whilst coverage from the carpet arrivals was presented by Nordoff Robbins supporter, Peter Andre.



The awards recognise and celebrate the powerful impact of music, bringing the finest of the music industry together with celebrity supporters and influencers to raise money for the Nordoff Robbins charity, which uses music therapy with vulnerable children and adults across the UK.



Two legendary giants of music, Roger Waters of Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant are being honoured for their contribution to music and will be presented with the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Award and the Integro Outstanding Award respectively. Welsh rockers Stereophonics pick up the American Express Icon Award, whilst Multi-platinum recording artist Ellie Goulding is awarded the Liz Hobbs Best Female Award and British singer, songwriter and musician George Ezra will take home the AEG Presents Best Male Award.



Other acts receiving awards this year include Irish rock band The Script, who will be presented with the Raymond Weil International Award, classical duo Michael Ball & Alfie Boe receive the PPL Classical Award, whilst Rudimental will be awarded the Bose Innovation Award. R&B artist Jorja Smith will collect the Amazon Music Best Newcomer Award. The Sky Best Group Award is awarded to alternative pop band Bastille.



Fans have also been voting for their favourite artist in the Ticketmaster Best Live Act category with Harry Styles taking home the award which is sponsored by Ticketmaster and Live Nation http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/best-live-act.



George Ezra, AEG Best Male Award said: "I am honoured to be receiving the AEG Presents Best Male award at this year’s O2 Silver Clef Awards! Music is such a universal power for good and I’ve heard so much about the great work that Nordoff Robbins do - it’s an honour to support a charity who are dedicated to helping so many people through music.”



The Script said: “We are honoured to receive the Raymond Weil International award at this year’s O2 Silver Clefs. We saw first-hand at a recent visit to Nordoff Robbins, the power of music therapy and we know from personal experiences how music can heal. So, to be supporting this charity through this event feels very special to us”



Ellie Goulding, Liz Hobbs Best Female Award said: “From a very early age, music was everything to me, the ultimate companion and often a way for me to express myself. The way Nordoff Robbins uses the power of music to bring everyone together is extraordinary. It creates this personal language so people can express themselves. I’m honoured to receive this award, thank you”.



Best Newcomer Award won by Jorja Smith said: “Thank you so much. This means a lot. After I went to the Nordoff Robbins Music centre, I realised how important music really is. It removes a barrier and enables us to communicate with people in a different way. A huge thank you for this award.”



The O2 Silver Clef Awards 2018 raised a staggering £705,000 at the 2018 awards. Earlier this year, it was announced that Nordoff Robbins are set to benefit from a dedicated three-year charity partnership deal with long-term supporters, O2.



