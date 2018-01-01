NEWS Cardi B in hospital preparing for baby's birth Newsdesk Share with :







Rapper Cardi B has hinted she's in labour.



The Bodak Yellow hitmaker is expecting a baby girl with her Migos star husband Offset, and on Friday (06Jul18), she reportedly indicated she was in hospital preparing for her daughter's arrival as she took a moment to dismiss rumours suggesting she had already given birth.



According to TheBlast.com, Cardi posted a short video clip online from what appeared to be her birthing suite, where eagle-eyed fans noticed the wallpaper was identical to that used in patient rooms at a popular medical centre in Atlanta, Georgia.



"Everyone been hitting me up on my DM (direct messages on social media) ...," the mother-to-be said in the post as she addressed the claims. "I wish I gave birth!"



Soon after sharing the footage online, Cardi seemingly realised she had inadvertently let slip the labour news and possible hospital location, and promptly deleted the video, in which she had appeared dressed down.



The report comes hours after the hip-hop sensation teased Friday's release of her latest song, Who Want the Smoke?, a collaboration with Lil Yachty and Offset, on Twitter.



However, she had to cut short her interactions with fans after falling ill.



"I'm sorry guys i have a crazy migraine ,I'll talk to ya tomorrow (sic)," she wrote. "For now check out who want the smoke @lilyachty ft (featuring) ME and @OffsetYRN".



The baby will be Cardi's first, while Offset already has three other children with three different women.



Back in April (18), Cardi revealed her man had already chosen the name of their daughter, and suggested it was a unique moniker.



"My dude named the baby. I really like the name," she told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. "I'm gonna let him say the name, since he named the baby. It's like, almost tricky but when it comes out it's like, 'Ohh!!'"



The couple began dating in early 2017, and only recently confirmed it had tied the knot in secret last September (17).

