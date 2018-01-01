NEWS Chris Brown's arrest related to alleged photographer attack Newsdesk Share with :







The warrant which led to Chris Brown's arrest on Thursday night (05Jul18) reportedly stems from an alleged attack on a photographer last year (17).



The Fine China hitmaker was taken into custody after finishing a concert at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida.



A spokesman for Palm Beach County Jail subsequently confirmed that Brown had been detained for an outstanding warrant in neighbouring Hillsborough County, but was unable to share any further details.



However, editors at the New York Post's Page Six are now reporting Brown was busted on a felony battery warrant for allegedly assaulting Bennie Vines Jr., who was hired by bosses at a Tampa club to take photos during an event hosted by the singer in April, 2017.



According to the publication, Vines Jr. told police officers he was just doing his job when Chris allegedly punched him in the face. The 29-year-old left before cops arrived and Vines Jr. declined medical attention, but he informed authorities he wanted to press charges because he allegedly suffered a minor cut to his lip.



Brown was released on $2,000 (£1,510) bail and immediately took to social media, revealing he is still planning to press on with his Friday night performance in Tampa, Florida.



"What's NEW????? Show tomorrow!!!!" he wrote, alongside an image of himself and emojis of a face rolling its eyes and a love heart.



Meanwhile, Brown is also currently part of a sexual battery investigation in Los Angeles, following claims from an unnamed woman that she was imprisoned in his Californian home after a party, prevented from accessing her cell phone, and raped by one of his acquaintances, rapper Lowell Grissom.



In addition, he was hit with a restraining order by a woman named Cassandra, who alleges he lashed out at her at a party. She has also claimed the singer has stalked her.

