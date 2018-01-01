NEWS George Ezra claims first Number 1 under the Official Chart’s new rules Newsdesk Share with :







George Ezra claims a second week at Number 1 with Shotgun on this week’s Official Singles Chart – and the first under the Official Singles Chart’s new rules, which come into effect this week.



The biggest change to the chart is the inclusion of official video streams for the first time, reporting services will include the newly-launched YouTube Music plus video streams from Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. Read more about the new chart rules here.



Today sees Shotgun’s strongest performance yet with combined units of 76,000. It was the best-selling track of the week with 18,000 pure sales, while on audio streaming services it racked up 5.8 million plays, and its accompanying video tallied just under 3 million views.



Drake’s Michael Jackson collaboration Don’t Matter To Me nabs the title of UK’s most streamed track of the week, and leads three new Drake entries in the Top 5, including Nonstop at 4 and Emotionless (5) .



However it’s Maroon 5’s Girls Like You ft. Cardi B that scores the most streamed video of the week with 2.67m video streams, the track lifs from 13 to 10 to give the band their tenth UK Top 10 single, while Jonas Blue’s Rise ft. Jack & Jack just misses out on this week’s Top 10, up one place to 11.



Martin Talbot, Chief Executive of the Official Charts Company comments:



“Congratulations to George Ezra, both for holding on to the Number 1 spot but also having the first Official Number 1 of this new era – thanks to 5.8m audio streams, 2.3m video streams and 20,000 sales.”

