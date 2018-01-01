Iggy Azalea 'has best day in years' after dropping new singles

Iggy Azalea was elated after releasing two singles from her new EP.

The rapper dropped Tokyo Snow Trip and Kream, featuring Tyga, on Thursday (05Jul18) as the first offerings from her long-awaited extended play Surviving the Summer.

Iggy, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, was over the moon to finally share her hard work with fans, and recorded an upbeat Instagram video to thank them for their support.

"It's a very unfortunate feeling we feel sometimes in ourselves where we question if we've seen the best of our lives," the 28-year-old candidly explained in the footage. "I feel like I'm finally getting to put out music I want to put out. It's nice to feel like I'm starting from the beginning again and to have you guys still supporting me.”

"This is the best day I've had in years!" she added enthusiastically.

The Fancy hitmaker has also shared multiple stills believed to be from the music video accompanying Kream, in which she can be seen wearing a sexy bodysuit and posing with a pile of money under neon pink lighting.

Iggy released her debut album The New Classic in 2014, and faced some backlash from impatient fans after the Surviving the Summer release date was postponed twice. The songwriter explained that changes in the management of her record label Island Records was the reason for the hold up, and recently took to Twitter to insist that music is still her main priority.

"I really care about music and all creative things in my life genuinely," she posted last month, emphasising that the delay has been just as frustrating for her. "please know im doing everything i can (sic)."

The record is scheduled for full release on Friday.