Mariah Carey upstaged by son as new Las Vegas residency kicks off

Mariah Carey was upstaged by her son Moroccan during her Las Vegas comeback on Thursday (05Jul18).

The We Belong Together hitmaker returned to Sin City on Thursday for the opening night of her all-new residency, The Butterfly Returns, at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace.

Midway through the show, Mariah brought her seven-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, from her marriage to Nick Cannon, onstage to join her for her track Always Be My Baby, much to the crowd's delight.

Pictures obtained by the Mail Online show the kids, armed with microphones, running onto the stage to be with their mum and holding a black plastic bag which seemed to contain some gifts.

At one point, while Mariah was singing the track lovingly to her daughter, Moroccan bent his head inside the bag to have a look and ended up pulling the whole thing over his head. Mariah reportedly seemed shocked seeing her son's head encased in the plastic and swiftly whipped the bag off and placed it on the floor near her, all the while continuing to sing.

Pictures also showed Mariah giving Monroe a kiss onstage, and her back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka, with the kids.

After the show, Mariah shared a picture from the performance on Instagram, of her singing while wearing a glitzy black dress, comprised of a black leotard with a sheer skirt. In the caption, she wrote, "Opening night of #TheButterflyReturns in #Vegas! Thank you all for being an amazing audience."

The Touch My Body singer's previous residency, #1 to Infinity, ran for more than two years until July 2017. She announced The Butterfly Returns show on social media in April (18) and it is set to run until September.