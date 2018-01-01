Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spotted wearing matching gold rings

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have taken their relationship to the next level after wearing matching gold rings.

While the 25-year-old singer and his TV star girlfriend aren’t wearing the bands on their wedding ring fingers, eagle-eyed fans still noticed the matching jewellery.

Nick was spotted wearing the ring on his right hand at John F. Kennedy airport in New York last month (Jun18), while Priyanka wore the simple band on her hand when the couple was on vacation in Mumbai, India.

The Quantico star also posted a photo of a Cartier ring box on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (05Jul18), and wrote: "(Love) me some Cartier."

Nick and Priyanka was snapped riding Citi Bikes around the Upper West Side in New York on Independence Day (04Jul18) with the singer's older brother, 28-year-old Joe, and Joe's fiance, actress Sophie Turner. The group smiled and looked comfortable with one another while celebrating the U.S. holiday together, all matching in white T-shirts.

The 35-year-old actress later shared a clip of red, white and blue decorations from the Jonas' private rooftop party on her Instagram Stories.

Nick also posted a sweet snap from the patriotic party on Instagram, showing him embracing his three brothers - including 30-year-old Kevin and 17-year-old Frankie - overlooking the New York skyline.

"Brothers. The tradition continues," he wrote, along with an American flag emoji.

Nick also posted an adorable snap of him smiling broadly while holding his baby niece Valentina, Kevin’s youngest daughter.

"As you can see this little angel makes me very happy," he wrote. "Happy Fourth of July everyone. I hope you’ve had a great day with the ones you love."