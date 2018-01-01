Khloe Kardashian 'very anxious' about leaving baby to return to work

Khloe Kardashian is "very anxious" about returning to work after the birth of her daughter True.

The 34-year-old welcomed her first child with her professional basketball player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, back in April (18).

And Khloe, who runs her own fashion label, Good American, revealed in a Snapchat video on Thursday (05Jul18) that she was dreading having to get back into work mode on Friday following weeks of being in a new motherhood bubble with her daughter.

"Tomorrow is my first day back to work. I've missed a feeding here and there with True, but I've never missed multiple feedings in a day so I have a ton of anxiety," Khloe said, while cradling baby True.

"I've been thinking about the 6th. Oh my God, I have to start work on the sixth and I've been getting just anxious about it. Today I'm very anxious. I don't know how I'm going to leave her all day tomorrow. That's freaking me out," she confessed.

In another video, Khloe added: "I don't know what to do because I love our routine together."

Despite her woes about returning to work, Khloe has still kept her wicked sense of humour.

After younger sister Kendall Jenner posted a stunning snap on Instagram of her lounging by her pool while wearing a high-cut white bikini and red striped shirt, the new mum jokingly commented: "Can you stop photoshopping your face into my body. It's getting weird now."

And last month (Jun18), after the model shared a series of bikini selfies, with her head just out of shot, Khloe quipped in the comments section: "Why did you cut my head off?"

Khloe, Tristan and True moved back to Los Angeles in June, after living in Cleveland, Ohio, where Tristan's team is based, after she was born.