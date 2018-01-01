Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn celebrate Independence Day on low-key vacation

Taylor Swift has shunned a big Fourth of July party in favour of a quiet vacation in Turks and Caicos with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The Shake It Off singer was famous for throwing her star-studded Independence Day parties at her Rhode Island home, but she skipped her annual event in 2017 during her time away from social media and the spotlight.

Taylor is now back in the public eye thanks to her Reputation Stadium Tour, but she opted to shun a Fourth of July bash once again in favour of something more low-key, jetting to a luxury resort on the Atlantic Ocean islands to enjoy a few days off from the trek with her actor beau.

Paparazzi photos show Taylor, who has been linked Joe since May 2017, cuddling up to her boyfriend as they play around in the water. They were also spotted snorkelling and soaking up the sun, with Taylor wearing a retro striped red, white and blue two-piece.

Taylor's Fourth of July parties became a tradition between 2013 and 2016, and she used to extensively document the big bash and its A-list guests, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne, Ed Sheeran and Karlie Kloss, on social media afterwards.

The singer and her then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston became the subject of ridicule at her last party in 2016 when he was snapped wearing an "I (heart) T.S." vest top as the guests splashed around in the sea near her home, only months into their whirlwind romance.

The British actor explained to GQ magazine in March 2017 that he grazed his back playing a game and needed to protect it from the sun.

"(I) said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I've got this' ... And we all laughed about it," he recalled. "So the hardest thing is that that was a joke among friends on the Fourth of July. I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing."

The Reputation Stadium Tour resumes on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.