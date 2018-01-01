Kim Kardashian 'freaked out' after falling pregnant with North

Kim Kardashian "freaked out" when she found out she was pregnant with her first child, daughter North West.

The 37-year-old opened up about motherhood, and revealed she initially felt guilty for waiting until she was in her 30s to start a family, when her own mother, Kris Jenner, had her first child when she was 22.

"My mum had me at like 23 or 24 - she had my sister (Kourtney Kardashian) at 22. My dad (Robert Kardashian) was a bit older - he was like 36 when he had me. But I thought they knew everything. Before I had kids, I remember just thinking like, 'Wow, they had it so together. Am I ready?' But you’re never ready," Kim told Wealthsimple.com. "I say that to all my friends."

"Me in my 30s, Kanye was in his 30s, and I’m like, if we’re not ready now... I mean, this is pathetic,” she added of conceiving North in 2012. “So we’re going for it. And it just happened - I was so freaked out. I was like, I thought my life was over. I was just so not a parent. I literally thought my life was over.”

The couple also have son Saint, two, and daughter Chicago, five months, who was born via surrogate.

Kim, who has well as her TV career as launched her own beauty empire, credits her parents with teaching her valuable lessons about money when she was younger.

"They never gave me money for rent or anything. Nothing," she said. "I always was working. I never asked people for money. That was never really my thing. I always just figured it out. The way that my parents taught me was, hey, when you’re 18, you’ve seen this lifestyle, I’m sure you’re going to want to upkeep it. If you’re going to want to live this way, you’re going to have to get a job.”

However, Kim is reluctant to do the same for her own three children.

"I don’t know if it will be the same for my kids. It’s a different time. I don’t know if I’m going to do that. I’d have to discuss that with Kanye," she explained.