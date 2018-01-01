Chris Brown arrested at Florida show

Chris Brown has been released from jail following an arrest at a show in Florida on Thursday night (05Jul18).

The Loyal hitmaker had just completed a concert at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach when he was detained by cops, who had reportedly been waiting in the wings for the R&B singer to wrap his set.

On Friday, a spokesman for Palm Beach County Jail confirmed to multiple outlets that Brown had been arrested for an outstanding warrant in neighbouring Hillsborough County, but was unable to say what the warrant was for.

The spokesman added Brown had posted a $2,000 (£1,510) bond and had been released.

The 29-year-old rapper shared a post to his Instagram account on Friday morning seemingly confirming his release.

"What’s NEW????? Show tomorrow!!!!" he wrote alongside an image of himself and emojis of a face rolling its eyes and a love heart.

Brown is also currently part of a sexual battery investigation in Los Angeles, following claims from an unnamed woman that she was imprisoned in his Californian home after a party, prevented from accessing her cell phone and raped by one of his acquaintances, rapper Lowell Grissom.

In a lawsuit filed on behalf of Jane Doe by lawyer Gloria Allred, she claimed the Kiss Kiss star plied guests at the bash with alcohol and drugs.

And another woman, named Cassandra, recently won a restraining order against the singer, claiming he lashed out at her at another party. Chris was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her. In legal papers, Cassandra accused Brown of stalking her.

The With You singer has a checkered legal history and has previously been convicted of violence towards women.

In 2009, Brown was arrested for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, and he pleaded guilty to a charge of felony assault. He was later sentenced to five years of probation, one year of domestic violence counselling, and six months of community service.