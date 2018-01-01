Ariana Grande defends fiance over 'unfortunate' Manchester bombing gag

Ariana Grande has broken her silence about her fiance's comedy gaffe, telling fans she was upset to learn he had cracked a joke about the bomb blast at her Manchester, England show last summer (17).

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson joked about the tragedy, which cost 22 of his girlfriend's fan their lives, during a stand-up routine at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles in October (17), stating his future girlfriend must be bigger than Britney Spears, because "Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert".

Editors at British tabloid The Mirror exposed Pete's ill-advised gag last week (ends29Jun18), prompting Charlotte Hodgson, whose 15-year-old daughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy was killed in the attack, to scold him.

"For anyone to joke about this situation is disgusting and I think he should publicly apologise for it...," she told the newspaper. "We don’t need jokes about it, there have been plenty around, and it’s heartbreaking to hear every day. But for someone so famous to be doing it and now to be with Ariana, it’s outrageous. I think she would be horrified too."

And it appears the singer is.

On Thursday (05Jul18), Grande responded to a fan via Twitter, who asked her why she was still with Pete after his "rude" joke came to light.

"This has been tough & conflicting on my heart," the No Tears Left to Cry star wrote. "He (Davidson) uses comedy to help people feel better ab (about) how f**ked up things in this world are. We all deal with trauma differently. I of course didn't find it funny. It was months ago & his intention wasn't/is never malicious but it was unfortunate."